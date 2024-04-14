Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 617,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 923,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 291,069 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 74,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 59,453 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DIV stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.