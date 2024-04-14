Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $216,000 in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYLD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,510,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 94,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SYLD opened at $70.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.89.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.