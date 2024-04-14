Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,708,000 after purchasing an additional 652,525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,801,000 after purchasing an additional 445,094 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,281,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,995,000 after purchasing an additional 34,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,353,000 after purchasing an additional 286,280 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV opened at $72.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

