Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPN opened at $46.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $47.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.