Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 141 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $133.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.69 and its 200-day moving average is $129.01. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $142.78.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

