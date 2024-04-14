Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

JEPQ stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

