Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 5,126 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.16% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PFXF opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.