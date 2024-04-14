Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $127.72 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.91 and its 200 day moving average is $120.95.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

