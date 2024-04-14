JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

