Kades & Cheifetz LLC Acquires 5,490 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,925,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,925.8% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 207,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 197,045 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,098,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 152.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 142,441 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 237.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 169,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 119,499 shares during the period.

Shares of NYF traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $53.22. 33,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,110. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.98.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

