Kades & Cheifetz LLC Buys 4,085 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.58. 4,106,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,638. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.20.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.