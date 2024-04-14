Kades & Cheifetz LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.44. 825,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

