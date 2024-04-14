Kades & Cheifetz LLC Has $457,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 85,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $953,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 61,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 22,301 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.38. The stock had a trading volume of 964,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,697. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $61.18.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

