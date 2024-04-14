Kades & Cheifetz LLC Has $969,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $4.14 on Friday, hitting $280.80. The stock had a trading volume of 795,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,221. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.79. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $221.31 and a twelve month high of $288.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

