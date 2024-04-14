Kades & Cheifetz LLC Makes New $344,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,223,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,315 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,141,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,743,000 after buying an additional 293,109 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,880,000 after buying an additional 107,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,567,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 133,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,472,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 311,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

