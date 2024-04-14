Kades & Cheifetz LLC Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $7.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $384.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,755. The company has a market capitalization of $136.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $403.76.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.