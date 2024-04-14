Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $312.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $294.00 to $312.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $337.50.

AON Stock Down 1.0 %

AON stock opened at $308.00 on Wednesday. AON has a 52 week low of $284.85 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AON will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of AON by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

