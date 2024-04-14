Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target to $143.00

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $136.00 to $143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CINF. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.29.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

CINF opened at $118.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.