Keene & Associates Inc. Buys 645 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $81,228,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,050,000 after purchasing an additional 596,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,240,000 after purchasing an additional 316,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.01. 316,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,573. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stephens raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

