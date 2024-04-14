Keene & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Keene & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,415,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,125,000.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BILZ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.91. 10,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,183. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.79.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

