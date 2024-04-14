Keene & Associates Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Keene & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Kroger comprises about 2.6% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 1.7 %

Kroger stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,862,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Guggenheim increased their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.08.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

