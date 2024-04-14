Keene & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,475 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,540 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 2.7% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,825,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,689,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 827,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after purchasing an additional 71,717 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,808,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,282,425. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

