Keene & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 8,961.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.53.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.55. 7,568,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,577,862. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $169.37 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.02. The company has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

