Keene & Associates Inc. Purchases 268 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3,963.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Haemonetics Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:HAE traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $85.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,924. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.87.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.84 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

