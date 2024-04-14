Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

KMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.43.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.7 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $123.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 93.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,253,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,103,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,740,000 after acquiring an additional 368,505 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

