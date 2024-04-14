KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,688,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,437,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,737,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $97.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $103.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.56 and its 200-day moving average is $80.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KKR. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KKR

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.