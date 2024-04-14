KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) PT Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KREF. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.33.

KREF stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.96. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 361.76, a quick ratio of 361.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -128.21%.

In related news, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,095.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 132.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

