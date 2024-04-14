Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Short Interest Down 14.0% in March

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,910,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the March 15th total of 34,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 27.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NYSE:KSS traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $22.73. 6,277,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,269,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,401,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

