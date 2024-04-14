Komodo Market Cap Tops $54.38 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $54.38 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00055658 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00033055 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00013273 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,736,169 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.