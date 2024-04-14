Kooman & Associates Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kooman & Associates cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,284,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,692,142. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day moving average is $96.51. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

