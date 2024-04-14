Kooman & Associates Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Kooman & Associates lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 391,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Kooman & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kooman & Associates owned about 0.36% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $11,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,738,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,958,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 461,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,402. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $31.72.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

