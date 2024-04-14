Kooman & Associates Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kooman & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $469.57. 6,959,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,373,525. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The company has a market cap of $375.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
