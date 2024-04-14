Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,865 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $1,407,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,100,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,105,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,506 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

KJAN stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $416.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

