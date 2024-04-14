Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 16,871 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $69.01 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average is $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

