Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,376 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 748.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,309,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.19. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2043 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

