Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 418 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average is $81.54. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

