Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,774 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251,581 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,508 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,058 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,128,000.

SCHP stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.39.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

