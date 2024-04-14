Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 663 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,939 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE CVS opened at $68.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

