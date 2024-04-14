Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,894 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Barings BDC worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.63. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 44.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.39%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

