Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.76 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $42.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

