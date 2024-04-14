Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

LECO opened at $238.60 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.21 and a fifty-two week high of $261.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.48 and a 200-day moving average of $216.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

