Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 301.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,642 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 435,731 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

TFLO opened at $50.55 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

