Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after buying an additional 59,588 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.91. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

