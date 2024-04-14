Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $659,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,675,000 after acquiring an additional 338,820 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,827,170,000 after acquiring an additional 53,389 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $101.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.96 and a 200-day moving average of $101.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

