Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $887,000 Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 1.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 13.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $181.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.11 and a 200 day moving average of $202.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,172 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.55.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

