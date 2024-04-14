Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

