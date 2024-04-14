Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,764 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

