Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,783 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 599.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,800,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,636 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,473,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,771,000 after purchasing an additional 636,478 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,762.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 383,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 362,758 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $50.26 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $53.79. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4265 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

