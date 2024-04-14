Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 832 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 53,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,046,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after buying an additional 50,956 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 31.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 235,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 55,783 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

Cousins Properties stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.27. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.73%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

