Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,549 Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 84.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the third quarter worth $57,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

RVTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

NYSE:RVTY opened at $103.49 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $139.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 5.09%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

